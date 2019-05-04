Tributes paid to teenager killed in road collision

A teenaged motorist has died after being involved in a serious road traffic collision yesterday evening.



Shortly after 10:50pm last night (Friday 3 May 2019), police were called to Warrington Road in Leigh, to reports of a collision.

Aiden Blackman has been named locally as the victim of a road traffic collision in Leigh

Officers attended and an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been named locally as Aiden Blackman.

Aiden was driving a Kia Sportage on Warrington Road when it was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 107 at the junction with Greenfold Way.

In the hours after the tragic incident, tributes to the teenager, who had reportedly only passed his driving test several days ago, began to flood social media, including a heartbreaking message from his cousin Jasmin, who wrote: "Honestly can’t believe it Aiden, you were one in a million, I love you so much, you will be in my heart forever.

"Our family will never be the same without you, you were such a character and always had a story to tell us."

The collision occurred at the junction of Warrington Road and Greenfold Way

Candles left at the scene of the crash spelled out "Big Aiden RIP", accompanied by flowers and

Police Constable Paul Joynson, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost I want to offer my condolences to the family of the man who sadly died last night following the collision on Warrington Road in Leigh.

“His loved ones are understandably distraught at what has happened and we are providing them with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information that can assist us, particularly if they have dash cam footage which shows the events leading up to or the immediate aftermath of the collision.”

Anybody with information should contact the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.