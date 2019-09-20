This street turned into a wonderful Christmas scene for a TV advert

Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you, this really is a borough street packed with Christmas decorations in September.

Homes in School Street in Tyldesley were adorned with bright lights and festive decorations as part of a TV ad being filmed for Asda.

Camera crews turned the street into a winter wonderland complete with fairy lights and neon-lit stars and Christmas trees. Some scenes were even filmed inside residents' homes.

The supermarket giant would not reveal details of the advert, but did confirm they had been shooting the ad on the street.

Locals took to social media to express their delight at the early festivities.

One Facebook user said: "Christmas has come up Tyldesley. Looks amazing."

Another said: "This is why I miss living in Tyldesley".

"I actually love this. I'm going show my kids tomorrow," an excited mum added.