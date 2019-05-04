Teenager killed in road collision

A teenager has died after being involved in a serious road traffic collision yesterday evening.



Shortly after 10:50pm last night (Friday 3 May 2019), police were called to Warrington Road in Leigh, to reports of a collision.

Officers attended and a man – who is believed to be 18-years-old – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further enquiries have established that the man was driving a Kia Sportage on Warrington Road when it was involved in a collision with a Peugeot 107 at the junction with Greenfold Way.

Police Constable Paul Joynson, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost I want to offer my condolences to the family of the man who sadly died last night following the collision on Warrington Road in Leigh.

“His loved ones are understandably distraught at what has happened and we are providing them with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.

RTC in Leigh

“We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information that can assist us, particularly if they have dash cam footage which shows the events leading up to or the immediate aftermath of the collision.”

Anybody with information should contact the GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.