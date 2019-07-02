Teams get fired up for annual dragon boat race fund-raiser

A stroke support charity is encouraging Wigan businesses to take part in its annual Dragon Boat Race.

Ince-based Think Ahead holds the popular event each year at Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club in a bid to raise awareness and much-needed funds, and is calling on firms from across the region to join in.

Whether it’s for team-building, or just a fun day out, the race offers teams the opportunity to battle it out on Pennington Flash, with proceeds going towards supporting borough stroke survivors, carers and their families.

A number of local organisations are already signed up, including Leigh Business Group, a service provider and trade only group who work together to bring new business opportunities for one another, and Beech Hill flooring company Milliken.

Each boat needs a team of eight; no prior experience is required. Teams compete against each other in a series of races, the two fastest go through to the grand final to battle it out for the coveted Think Ahead Dragon Boat Race trophy.

Business group member Jeffrey Case said: “We’re all really excited to be taking part in this year’s Think Ahead Dragon Boat race day in September. This is the third year that we’ve taken part – in fact we won last year’s event and so we’re coming back this year to defend our title – we hope we can!

“It’s a really fun day and I particularly enjoy meeting and competing against local teams, whilst raising money for such an important cause, and the volunteers and spectators who come along to support really spur you on. I recommend that people sign up, you’ll have a fantastic day and leave with a real sense of accomplishment.”

Think Ahead executive manager Carol Sankey said: “We absolutely love Dragon Boat day, it’s brilliant fun and everyone who takes part, win or lose, leaves with a big smile on their face.

We want more local businesses to get involved, you don’t need to have done it before, just come with enthusiasm and be ready for a good laugh – you’ll love it!”

“Not only is dragon boat racing a brilliant team-building activity, it also raises much needed funds to help us support local stroke survivors, their carers and families.”

Think Ahead delivers a range of one-to-one and group support programmes designed to tackle the various physical and mental effects of stroke from hospital discharge though to rehabilitation.

For details or to sign up a race team visit think-ahead.org.uk/Event/dragonboat2019 or call 01942 824888.