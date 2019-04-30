Teacher achieves world record by being the fastest crayon at London marathon

A teacher at a borough secondary school wrote herself into the record books at the London Marathon as she officially became the world’s fastest crayon.

Belinda Neild, who teaches art at Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley, set the record for the quickest time over the 26.2-mile distance for a woman dressed as a stationary item with a time of three hours 54 minutes and 25 seconds.

Other news: Lorry fire in town centre closes major route



Guinness World Records was at the finishing line to present her certificate.

Belinda took on the unusual challenge to raise money for two charities: Histio UK which supports research into a rare immunodeficiency blood disease and helps parents of children with the condition and Ava’s Wish helping a young girl with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

Belinda had been training for months and described how tricky it is to run in the crayon costume as it requires the legs and knees to be kept very straight.

She was supported by pupils and colleagues at the Printshop Lane school, with her form putting a good luck video on social media.

A number of other Wiganers took part in the marathon on Sunday including Royal Philharmonic violinist Sophie Mather.

The race didn’t start well for the now-London-based 32-year-old as she fell at the five-mile mark, gashing her knee. But first aiders patched her up and she finished, helping an ME charity.

Another local participant was Trinity United Reformed Church minister Rev Chris Parker, who ran for Christian Aid.

Debbie Buckley raised £3,000 for the British Heart Foundation while Bolton West MP Chris Green finished in four hours 14 minutes in aid of Derian House.