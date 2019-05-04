Serious collision shuts down main road

Emergency services were called into action last night following a serious road traffic collision.



Warrington Road in Leigh was closed in both directions between Chapel Street and East Lancs Road, following the incident which occurred late yesterday evening (Friday, May 3).

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, with officers describing the incident as 'serious' but information surrounding the nature of the collision and any casualties have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Greater Manchester Police are expected to release further details today.