A busy main road has been closed following a serious road traffic collision.



Westleigh Lane in Leigh has been closed following a collision in Kirkhall Lane earlier this morning (Wednesday, May 29).

Heavy congestion is currently affecting Westleigh Lane in both directions as a result, and motorists are being advised to divert using Nel Pan Lane and Wigan Road to Twist Lane.

Bus services are currently being diversted via Wigan Road and Atherleigh Way until further notice.