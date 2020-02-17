Registration opens for fourth annual community 10k run

Runners and walkers can show their support for a charity supporting patients with incurable illnesses as registration opens for the fourth annual Leigh Community 10k.

Last year’s race saw 695 people of all ages and abilities take on the course and help to raise funds for partner charity Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Hundreds of runners took part in last years Leigh 10k

The event will return on Sunday, August 2 and there is a special reduced price for anyone who signs up before the end of February.

Kate Gaynor, head of income generation at the hospice, said: “The Leigh 10K is firmly establishing itself as a ‘must-do’ event for serious runners who want to achieve a personal best.

Because it’s a flat route it is also the perfect event for people who simply want to put their running shoes on and have fun, challenge themselves and raise as much money as they can for hospice care.

“Events such as the Leigh 10K are incredibly important. The money raised by this event will go towards providing high quality care for local people who are living with incurable illnesses or are at the end of life. At the hospice we want to help patients achieve a better quality of life and make the most of their time but this can only be achieved with support from local people who we are tremendously grateful to.”

Runners and walkers of any ability can join the Leigh Community 10K, as long as they are over 15 years old on the day of the event.

Registration is open now at leigh10k.co.uk.

Standard entry fee is £19 or £17 for participants registered with a UK Athletics/ARC running club.

This year, for the first time, an early bird discount of £4 is available for people who enter by February 29 using the promotional code earlybird20.

Supporters can make a direct donation to Wigan and Leigh Hospice when they register or raise money for any charity of their choice.

Inspiring healthy lifestyles, FCR Events Ltd, Leigh Harriers, Nectar Creative, Rotary Club of Leigh, Time2Run Events, Wigan and Leigh Hospice and Wigan Council are all working together once again to put on the event.

Inspiring healthy lifestyles is planning Couch to 10K training sessions to help people train for the race. Dates will be posted at inspiringhealthylifestyles,org.

For anyone keen to toe the start line before then, Run Wigan Festival will be held on Sunday, March 22. There will be a half marathon, 10-miler, 5k and family mile. More information can be found at runwiganfestivals.co.uk.