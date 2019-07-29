Photographers could win £5,000 for their local church

Budding photographers in the North West could be in with a chance of winning £5,000 for their local church as part of a new competition launched by Ecclesiastical Insurance.

Parish Pixels is a new national photography competition for Anglican Churches in England, Wales and Scotland. The insurer is calling on people to capture the essence of their church in a single snapshot.

With almost 300 churches in the Diocese of Blackburn including Grade I listed St Bartholomew in Colne, Grade II* St Leonard’s in Walton le Daleand Grade II listed St John in Blackpool, the Diocese of Blackburn has a great chance of scooping a prize.

Churches need to submit a single photograph with a one-sentence caption to be in with a chance of winning.

The image can be of people, places, features, artefacts or anything that highlights the uniqueness of the church or its importance to its local community. Ecclesiastical will showcase some of the best entries on its website and social media channels.

A panel of judges, which will include representatives from the regions, will select eight winners from across the UK who will each receive a prize of £1,500 for their church.

Following this, the public will be given the chance to vote for their favourite image before Ecclesiastical and church representatives select an overall winner. The overall winner will receive a £5,000 prize for the church.

Michael Angell, church operations director at Ecclesiastical, said: “There are so many unique and fascinating items, stories and people at our churches and we really wanted to find a way to highlight these.

“We are all aware of the extraordinary items that can be found in the UK’s cathedrals, and places like St Paul’s and Westminster Abbey naturally attract tourists. But, there are hidden treasures that are much closer to our own homes. We hope that Parish Pixels helps highlight some of these and encourages people to visit their local church.”

The competition is open now and churches must submit their entries by October 31, 2019. More information can be found at www.ecclesiastical.com/parishpixels