Mum's first aid campaign launched after son choked on milk highlighted on national TV

A borough mum's campaign to improve knowledge of first aid started after her baby son choked on milk has been given high-profile exposure on national TV.

Francesca Lowe, from Lowton, was invited onto the famous red sofa on the BBC Breakfast programme to talk about the classes and sessions she runs.

Francesca has been passing on vital life skills to parents and guardians through Save a Baby's Life and recently expanded her efforts with Save a Child's Life which prevents youngsters choking or drowning and teaches CPR.

She first devoted herself to boosting knowledge of first aid after her son Thomas started choking aged just three months and she drove into Leigh fire station to get emergency assistance from the crews.

And she was delighted to be asked to share her experiences with a huge television audience on Sunday morning.

She said: "It's great to have gone national with this because it is so important people know about it.

"I talked about what we've done in the borough and said I hoped other places would copy it.

"It just means more people hear about first aid and can have those conversations in their family."

Francesca appeared on the show alongside Steve Carter from the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS), who demonstrated what to do in a choking emergency live.

She says she has received dozens of messages from people who saw her on the small screen across the country.

The RLSS has been supporting Francesca's classes at venues across the borough along with Wigan Council and Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles.