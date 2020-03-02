More lucky local winners in People's Postcode Lottery

Twelve people in neighbouring towns are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcodes.

M29 7AN in Astley and WN7 5RY in Leigh were both drawn as winners with People’s Postcode Lottery today (Monday 2nd March).

There were nine winners in Astley with a further three players winning in Leigh.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What a brilliant way to start the week! Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Oxfam which has received over £9 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to end the injustice of poverty. It supports disaster relief efforts, educational programs, health initiatives and much more in over 90 countries worldwide.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can next apply for funding in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.