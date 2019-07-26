Man taken to hospital after being rescued from van following road collision

A man trapped in his van following a road collision was taken to hospital.

Emergency services were called to a site close to where Green Lane and Queensway meet in Leigh at around 7.05pm on Thursday.

Other news: Death of popular teenager leads to coroner's call for mental health service changes



They found there had been a collision between a Peugeot car and a VW Caddy van.

The driver of the van was stuck in his vehicle and the two occupants of the badly-damaged car had fled the scene.

Firefighters were able to rescue him from the van without having to use their cutting equipment.

He was complaining of pain in his lower back and was taken to hospital by ambulance, though fire service described his injuries as fairly minor.

The area had to be cordoned off and the road closed while the rescue operation took place.

The fire service was at the scene for around an hour and a half.

The matter is now being passed to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) for further investigation.