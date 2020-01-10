Homelessness charity opens new store in borough

The borough’s leading homelessness charity has opened a new shop as part of its continued commitment to help Wigan’s most vulnerable residents.

The Brick’s staff, volunteers and supporters came together to welcome the Mayor of Wigan borough, Coun Steve Dawber, in an event to mark the opening of The Brick’s new store on Railway Road in Leigh.

Other news: Cinema clubs for carers created by borough film organisation



The new shop is the second to be opened by the Brick, and the charity is looking to replicate the success of the original premises, which are situated on Gidlow Lane in Wigan.

Brick CEO Louise Green said: “We are delighted to open the new Brick Shop in Leigh town centre and it made the occasion even more special to have the opening ceremony performed by our Mayor, Coun Steve Dawber.

“Our first charity shop, first opened over 40 years ago and since then it has become a hub for the local community, helping to reduce isolation and supporting local residents, and this is what we are looking to achieve with the Brick’s new shop in Leigh.

“Our new shop will sell donated goods and will provide clothing and household items free of charge, to people referred to us by the Brick Project and other agencies.”

The Mayor performed the official opening and participated in some book folding and sewing demos displayed by volunteers at the event.

He said: “The Brick is a fantastic charity which delivers valuable homeless provision in both Wigan and Leigh, supporting people from the moment they walk through the door. The new shop in Leigh will inevitably provide a vital lifeline to many through the welfare packages it offers to people referred by the Brick Project and other agencies.

“I urge all our residents to support the shop with any clothing they can afford to donate especially during the cold winter months.”

Alice Coren, The Brick’s re-use and retail manager, said: “This shop is not just a charity shop, it also has a creative area for upcycling and we will be providing creative classes where people from the community can stop by for a hot drink, to meet others, and to get creative.

“I also want to thank the Brick’s volunteers who give their time to run the shop, we really couldn’t do it without them.”

The Brick Shop at 13 Railway Road in Leigh is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Donations of clothing, bric-a-brac, electricals and furniture can be dropped off directly at the premises.

To find out more about the charity visit thebrick.org.uk