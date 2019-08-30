Happy Days as sun shines on fund-raiser

Glorious sunshine helped to bring the crowds to the first fund-raiser organised by a new support group.

There were stalls, a barbecue, games, raffles and even a visit by firefighters at Sunday’s event at All Saints’ Church Hall in Leigh.

Nearly £800 was raised for Happy Days Special Needs Community Group, which will be used to buy equipment for children with special needs, such as iPads and games consoles, and pay for outings.

The new support group was the brainchild of Beverley Parr, who teamed up with three other mums after struggling to find one nearby to attend with her six-year-old daughter Bethany, who has Down’s syndrome.

It is open to the families of all children with additional needs, not just those with Down’s syndrome, and has so far had two meetings.

The group meets monthly and there are toys for children, an arts and crafts table, and a special guest such as a face painter.

It is a chance for parents to speak to others in a similar situation and gather advice, as well as for children to make new friends.

Anyone wishing to find out more can join the Happy Days Special Needs Community Group page on Facebook.