Firefighters rescue stricken horse from ditch in marathon operation

Crews were at the scene just south of Leigh for around two hours on Saturday evening.

The animal became trapped between two trees up to its neck in water and mud on Bedford Moss.

Crews were called at around 8pm and at one point around 15 firefighters were working at the scene to rescue it.

The technical rescue unit and water unit were deployed along with two fire engines and the crews had to use an excavator and lifting straps.

The horse was finally dragged from the spot and was unharmed by its ordeal.

Watch manager Rob Grundy from Leigh fire station said: "It was quite badly stuck in the mud. The ground is very wet there. It definitely wasn't coming out without our assistance.

"We had specialist crews who could get in close proximity to the animal and then more crews further back clearing trees and getting resources to the front line.

"The horse needed a good feed and a clean-up but otherwise it was fine, and the owner was ecstatically happy and very grateful to us."

The rescue operation lasted until around 10pm on Saturday.