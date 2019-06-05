Film enthusiasts bringing back weekend matinee cinema with free screening of children's movie in culture hub

An award-winning group of film enthusiasts are joining in the transformation of the borough’s cultural scene by bringing cinema for children to Wigan town centre’s new arts hub.

Volunteers from Leigh Film Society are hosting a screening of Disney Pixar animation Inside Out this weekend at The Fire Within HQ, the arts centre created inside The Galleries Shopping Centre to support the borough’s cultural manifesto.

The group has teamed up with Wigan-based artists Al and Al, the artistic directors of the ambitious project, to put on what it is hoped will be the first of a regular weekend programme of family-friendly films.

It all starts on Saturday with a high-tech screening of the tale of a young girl called Riley who is led through life by personifications of five of her emotions: Sadness, Joy, Anger, Fear and Disgust.

The movie will be shown on four giant screens around the main room of The Fire Within HQ, with viewers able to sit on the emoji stage or on a cushion to enjoy the adventure.

Leigh Film Society, which has won accolades including the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, hopes to rekindle Wiganers’ memories of going to the cinema for Saturday matinees as a family and bring the magic of the movies to film fans of all ages.

Al Taylor said: “I was so happy when Leigh Film Society suggested Inside Out for the first family matinee.

“This is one of my favourite films, there are scenes which make me belly laugh, scenes which bring a smile of joy and touch me deeply, and scenes which reduce me to tears. It’s an absolute cinematic masterpiece.”

Al Holmes said: “When I was a kid I used to imagine people running around inside my brain doing stuff, making things happen.

“When I first saw Inside Out I was blown away because the film makes that a reality.”

Leigh Film Society chair Paul Costello said: “Leigh Film Society has always wanted to reintroduce Saturday family cinema and The Fire Within has created a great opportunity to stage that.

“We would love to screen family films on a monthly basis and provide something for all the family to enjoy together.”

The free screening is on Saturday at 1pm.