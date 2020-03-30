Community project shines spotlight on female political activists

Community cadets have been learning about how local historical female political activists were portrayed in the media of their time.

The innovative community art project is led by Wigan artists Helen Mather and Anna FC Smith and explores how members of the Female Reform Society in 1819 were called witches – repurposing and reclaiming this imagery today.

Helen, who is originally from Leigh and lived on Thorneycroft, said: “Anna and I set out to empower local people with their own history and magical energy.

“We have been made to feel very welcome by Compassion in Action’s Community Cadets, who represent a diverse group of very engaged young people. The words and images they have created in response to our work, which references political prints and writing from the time, will be used to help guide others through our exhibition at the Turnpike Gallery.”

To mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), special guests including Lady Smith and Coun Sue Greensmith joined the cadets, their parents and grandparents for a talk by Helen and Anna at the charity’s headquarters.

They heard that the Leigh Female Reform Society campaigned, gave speeches, held meetings, and attended rallies 100 years before The Suffragettes, and that they were politically active in the run-up to the infamous Peterloo Massacre in Manchester and beyond.

The cadets then practised their public speaking skills by reading aloud from The Manchester Female Reformers’ Address – printed in the Manchester Observer in July 1819.

Paula Richmond, who is seconded by Wigan Council to the Community Cadets, said: “This year, the theme of IWD was Balance for Better.

“The learning from Helen and Anna’s art project is equally relevant today, as we think about the words we use on social media and in the conversations that we have with each other.”

Pam Gilligan, chief executive officer at Compassion in Action (CIA), said: “Helen and Anne’s message is a reminder of the importance of thinking about how we treat others in thought, word and deed.

“At this time of austerity and pandemic, we need to come together to help our most vulnerable people rather than stockpiling to excess. We need to bring back unity in the community, to share what we have so that everyone’s needs can be met.”

CIA’s Community Cadets scheme is supported by Wigan Council and Greater Manchester Police.

