Bike racer takes on gruelling beach race for multi-sensory hub

A keen motorbike racer is taking on one of the wildest and toughest challenges in British motorsport to raise money for a Wigan organisation.

Simon King will put himself and his machine through the three gruelling hours of the Weston Beach Race in aid of Ince-based multi-sensory hub and mobile service Sensoriel.

The race at the Somerset resort in October is a spectacular sight as up to 1,000 riders make their way around a course filled with jumps and dunes as well as a flat-out tear across the sands down a huge straight.

The race is popular with motocross enthusiasts such as Simon, 30, but the Tyldesley rider is tackling the endurance event for the first time this year.

His efforts in the saddle will support Sensoriel, based at Ashland House, which uses a host of specialist equipment including bubble tubes, lights, fibre optics and projections to improve the lives of children and adults with complex, long-term conditions.

Sensoriel director Amy Cotter said: “Anyone coming forward wanting to support us is fantastic but it is especially the case when someone is taking on such a challenge. The ride is quite dangerous but it’s great Simon is able to raise funds so we can continue doing what we do.

"Fund-raising events like this are vital for us.”

The world-renowned Weston event draws motorbike enthusiasts from all over the UK and further afield to take on the unique challenge of the six-mile sand circuit.

Simon found out about Sensoriel’s work as he is employed by the garage Rovers Returned very close to the not-for-profit organisation’s base at Ashland House.

Simon and Sensoriel are now teaming up to get as much sponsorship money as possible before he heads to Weston-super-Mare for the event in mid-October.

Businesses are being offered a number of support packages which will involve names and logos being on Simon’s biking hit and the clothes worn by his team and possibly picked up by the camera crews and media which descend on the resort for the event.

Some of the firms can also become patrons of Sensoriel, which registered as a community interest company (CIC) in 2011.

Anyone interested in sponsoring Simon in aid of Sensoriel can contact Amy by emailing amy@sensoriel.co.uk