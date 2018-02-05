Pensioner jailed for years of sex abuse against children

A sex offender from Lowton who preyed on children for more than a decade has been put behind bars.



Martyn Woods, 72, of Woodford Avenue was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to 12 counts of sexual assaulting a child.

Other news: Convicted sex offender performed three lewd acts in Wigan on one day

He will be on one year extended license thereafter and will remain on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.



The court heard Woods repeatedly sexually abused a young girl, between 1962 and 1976, starting from when she was four-years-old until the last occasion when she was 16.



His targeted abuse of the girl took place at addresses in Bolton, Radcliffe and Rawtenstall.



On one occasion in 1976, Woods set his sights on a teenage boy, aged 13, and sexually assaulted him as he lay in bed.



It was only in 2017 when one of his victims bravely came forward that the level of Woods offending was revealed.



Speaking after sentencing, Detective Constable Debra Gallagher of GMP’s Bury borough said: “Martyn Woods is a depraved individual whose abuse of two young children left them suffering severe emotional trauma that they still feel to this day.



“There is no doubt in my mind that he is a sexual predator who thought that he had gotten away with his sickening abuse after so many years had passed.



“However, thanks to the courage shown by one of his victims in coming forward to speak to police, Woods has now been brought to justice and a dangerous man has been imprisoned."