Peaky Blinders merchandise up for grabs in charity auction

A charity auction opens this weekend to give fans of hit TV series Peaky Blinders the chance to bid for Cillian Murphy’s iconic overcoat and cap from the programme.

Guests at The Christie charity ball at The Principal hotel will be among the first to have the opportunity to bid for these highly desirable items of TV memorabilia from Peaky Blinders.

Cillian Murphy's cap, worn on the set of Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy has donated a coat he wore on set in series three and a hat from series five. The auction collection also includes a host of other collectable items from the show including Cillian’s on set signed fleece, a signed photo and other photos of key cast members.

The Christie is the first charity that the show has ever allowed to make items available to the general public.

Cold Feet star John Thomson is hosting the star-studded charity ball and there will be a performance by former Strictly Come Dancing’s Vincent and Flavia as well as a DJ set from Gok Wan.

The ball hopes to raise £150k towards the redevelopment of the CT scanning department, including the purchase of a state-of-the-art 4D scanning machine.

Cillian Murphy's coat, worn on the set of Peaky Blinders

Dr Jon Bell, a Consultant Interventional Radiologist at The Christie, said: “We are thrilled that Cillian Murphy has donated such iconic collectable items to our charity from his work on the Peaky Blinders programme. This year’s ball promises to be one of the best ever with a fantastic line up of entertainment and guests. It’s vital that we give our patients access to the very best technology when they are being treated at The Christie and the new 4D CT scanner and CT department redevelopment will be a big step forward.”

The headline sponsor for the event is fashion retailer AX Paris. This is the second year it has chosen to support The Christie ball in this way. Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace are appearing courtesy of sponsorship from Rochdale solicitors, Whitestone Solicitors.

The Christie charity supports the work of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust through its fundraising activities, and delivers projects, equipment and improvements that are over and above what the NHS funds. The charity has more than 50,000 supporters who helped raise £15.4m last year.

The ball will take place on Saturday March 9, with the auction running from 11am on Friday March 8 until 8pm on Friday March 22.