Passenger taken to hospital after road traffic collision

A woman was taken to hospital after two vehicles collided.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Slag Lane and Braithwaite Road in Lowton at around 2pm on Sunday following the incident involved a Ford Focus and a Fiat 500.

The female passenger in the Focus was complaining of neck and back pain and was taken to hospital.

The ambulance service also treated the driver of the Fiat at the scene for chest pains. The driver of the Ford was shaken but unhurt.

Firefighters made the scene safe and one side of the road was cordoned off for the emergency services' work.

That led to a build-up of traffic in the area as cars had to wait their turn to get through the one-lane section.

The road re-opened at about 3pm when the emergency services left the scene.