Paramedic strike will run for 26 hours this weekend

Paramedics will walk out at 6am tomorrow
Paramedics will walk out at 6am tomorrow
Share this article

Paramedics will go on strike for 26 hours this weekend over a long-running pay dispute.


Union GMB has announced that staff from the North West Ambulance Service - which covers Lancashire, Cumbria, Cheshire, Merseyside and Greater Manchester - will walk out for 26 hours from 6am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

Read more: Paramedics set for weekend strike over pay dispute

They have already staged five strikes in recent weeks after a ballot of members saw more than 84 per cent of those who responded vote for strike action.

GMB represents more than a quarter of the North West's paramedics.