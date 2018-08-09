Paloma Faith cancels Haydock Park gig due to illness

Pop star Paloma Faith has been forced to cancel her headlining gig at Haydock Park racecourse due to ill health.

The popular alternative singer-songwriter cannot perform for thousands of music fans on Friday as she has been diagnosed with laryngitis and doctors have ordered her to rest.

However, racing will still go ahead and after all the action on the turf You Win Again, a Bee Gees tribute act, will perform.

Ticket holders will be entitled to an 80 per cent refund.

Paloma said: "I am so sorry to announce that under doctors’ orders I am unable to perform my shows this weekend. I hate to disappoint my fans and apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"I do hope to continue my tour once recovered and look forward to seeing you in the future.

Event organisers The Jockey Club Live said: "Our sincere apologies to all those who purchased tickets or hospitality. We would like to wish Paloma Faith a speedy recovery."

Hospitality customers will receive 80 per cent off the ticket part of their total booking.

Anyone who used a debit or credit card to buy the tickets through The Jockey Club Live or Haydock Park Racecourse will receive an automatic refund within seven working days.

Ticketmaster will also automatically dish out refunds to its customers.