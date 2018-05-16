ONE YEAR LATER: A look back at how the Manchester terror attack united a city - in pictures

It’s almost a year since a twisted suicide bomber ended the lives of 22 innocent people - men, women and children - at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Here we look back in pictures at the aftermath of the terrible events, to how the whole of Manchester rallied and came together to promote the message of peace and love in the city centre, culminating in a tribute concert by Ariana and guests at Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Manchester became stronger together following the attack and the famous Manchester Bee was born, but we shall never forgot the lives tragically cut short on that dreadful evening last year.