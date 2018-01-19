On your marks for next Leigh 10k

The countdown to the next Leigh 10k run is under way after the town’s MP launched a campaign to get more residents to take on the challenge.



MP Jo Platt officially launched the countdown to the 2018 Leigh Community 10k, amid promises that this year’s event would be even bigger than the 2017 edition.

Last year’s inaugural race saw 600 people of all ages and abilities taking part with more than £10,000 raised for chosen charity Wigan And Leigh Hospice.

And this year the organisers are aiming even higher, with a target of 1,000 participants.

Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles, FCR Events Ltd, Leigh Harriers, Nectar Creative, Rotary Club Of Leigh, Time2Run Events, Wigan And Leigh Hospice and Wigan Council are all working together once again to put on the event with the support of Jo Platt.

Jo said: “Last year was tremendous, there was a real buzz in the town centre. It would be great to get even more people taking part and cementing Leigh Community 10k as an annual event.

“Wigan And Leigh Hospice is a charity close to many of our hearts and a worthy cause to raise money for whether you’re running for fun or to beat your personal best.”

Wigan And Leigh Hospice's chief executive, Dr Alan Baron, said: “We’re delighted this event is back for a second year and once again supporting the hospice.

“We are fortunate to enjoy fantastic support from local people in Leigh who donate, volunteer their time and participate in fund-raising events to help us raise the £8,700 a day we need in order to deliver all of our services. The funds raised through the Leigh Community 10k will help us to continue to provide care for local people who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness and support for their loved ones.”

The Leigh Community 10k, which takes place on Sunday, August 12 in Leigh town centre, bolsters an already impressive calendar of running events in Leigh including the popular Flash In The Park 10k, Festive Flash Five and parkrun at Pennington Flash.

All runners, joggers and walkers of any ability can join in the second Leigh Community 10k as long as you are over 15 years of age on the day of the event.