Old ambulance station in Leigh gets new lease of life

A former ambulance station could be about to get a new lease of life after a Leigh firm put in an application to move its business there.

Power Drive Services, which builds, sells and services electric motors, wants to convert the old emergency services depot on Orchard Lane into its new base.

The firm, which employs eight people, is currently based on the Victoria Industrial Estate and hopes the building will give it more room and enable it to expand in the future.

The business has put in a change of use planning application to Wigan Council but says it actually envisages making very few changes to how the building is now.

Managing director Mark Butler said: “We’ve been renting our location for 20 years and want to move somewhere else.

“The ambulance station is the right kind of size and although there’s a bit of work to do on the roof it’s pretty much how we intend to use it.

“We will have to see what happens but we will have room to expand there if we need. That will be based on the amount of work we get rather than just the building, though.”

The application calls for the area of the site where the ambulances were stored to be turned into a electrical workshop and storage space and for the existing offices to be kept.

The building has not been empty long, with the last crews at the old Atherton depot moving across the borough to the state-of-the-art fire and ambulance hub at Robin Park in Wigan last year.

A letter sent to nearby households says the business will run Monday to Friday with normal office hours and would install fencing and CCTV to improve security.

In the letter Mr Butler says the firm wants to get on with neighbours if planning permission is granted and invites anyone with questions to browse the company website or get in touch.

Those living nearby have until February 19 to submit comments to the planners, with the standard consultation already closed.

A final decision has been delegated to council officers.

To view the full application or find out how to submit comments visit Wigan Council’s website.