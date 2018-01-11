Where can I catch the Harry Potter themed train when it comes to the North West? - Everything you need to know

Calling all Harry Potter fans - East Lancashire's Wizard Academy is now taking bookings for 2018.

Muggles, witches, wizards and magical creatures are all expected to board the train at platform 3/4 as it departs on seven spell binding trips packed full of magical activities this year.

Families have been promised an interactive quest which will allow families to join colourful and quirky costumed characters on the steam train ride.

Here's everything you need to know about the special East Lancs stream train event.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

- One return trip from Bury to Rawtenstall hauled by a magical heritage steam train

- A two hour trip with some of the East Lancashire Railway's wackiest wizards

- Wizard themed activities

- Plenty of photo opportunities

Food and drink will be available to purchase from the café on Platform 3/4 at Bury Bolton Street Station and from the on-train buffet.

WHEN WILL THE WIZARD ACADEMY TAKE PLACE?

Trains are scheduled to run on; 15th February, 5th April, 31st May, 26th July, 16th August, 30th August and 25th Oct 2018

TICKET INFORMATION, PRICES

- Duration: 2 - 2 1/2 hours

- Recommended Age: Families with children aged 5 years and over

- PRICES - Adult: £13

Adult with child under 2 on knee £13

Child £8.50

Tickets are limited and must be pre-booked.

The Wizard Academy will start and finish at Bury Bolton Street Station.

PARKING AND HOW TO GET TO THE STATION

Bury Bolton Street Station is located on Bolton Street, Bury, Lancashire BL9 0EY.

The East Lancashire Railway is easily accessible with major road links, including the M66, M60, M62 and M6, nearby.

Parking is available at all stations; however spaces are limited and subject to charges at Bury.

Car parking in Bolton Street Station Car Park on Saturdays and Sundays is chargeable at a daily rate of £5 on Saturdays and £1 on Sundays and is administered by Bury Council.

Heywood is just over a mile from the M62 and has a large free car park. A regular shuttle from Heywood to Bury Station also operates during most special events. Limited free parking is also available at Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall. Disabled parking bays are available at Heywood, Bury, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall Stations.

If visiting the Bury Transport Museum parking can be found in Castlecroft Yard, outside the museum building, however this car park is not available during special events.

Restricted coach parking can be found on Castlecroft Road in Bury and there are coach drop off points outside both Bury and Rawtenstall Stations.

For more information contact East Lancs Railway on 0161 764 7790 (lines open daily 9am - 9pm) or via email at enquiries@eastlancsrailway.org.uk