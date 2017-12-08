Most hated Christmas gifts revealed

A pair of marigolds, underwear from a boss, anti-cellulite cream and EVEN BOTOX are just some of the most HATED Christmas presents to have been received by Brits.

With less than three weeks to go until Christmas, the nation's most LOVED and HATED breakfast spread, Marmite, looked back at some of the UK's worst 'gift gaffes'.

According to 1,500 respondents, men and women accept on average three gifts they hate EVERY Christmas.

Last year, one poor soul was given a tax disc holder, another unwrapped breast firming cream from their gran and an unlucky individual was given a bag of cat litter.

One in four said they can't remember the last time someone gave them a present they actually LOVED with mums and colleagues named and shamed as the most likely to give a poor present.

However, it isn't all doom and gloom. When it comes to gifts Brits would LOVE to receive, seven in ten felt that something with their name on would show thought and consideration and most likely not to end up in the bin.

When it comes to our reaction when presented with a disappointing gift, 24 per cent said they see the funny side, saying receiving rubbish presents gave them something to laugh about.

Some of us just won't let it slide, with a whopping third admitting to falling out with their other halves due to the terrible gift attempt.

There is no need to let a present go to waste according to an over a third of us (35 per cent), who admitted to re-gifting to others.

A quarter of Brits who get landed with a rubbish present like to exchange it for something else but 34 percent give it straight to the charity shop.

When it comes to who we are gifting, a third of us confessed to cheekily buying 'grudge gifts' with little thought for people who we are not fond of.

Bosses and colleagues who were pulled out of the office Secret Santa were most likely to be on the receiving end of a shoddy present. Followed in second place, exes (on behalf of the children of course).

A philosophical 83 percent said they were in agreement that it was the thought that counts but a materialistic 17 percent said it was all about the cost and extravagance of the presents you receive.

Shannon Lennon-Smith, spokesperson for Marmite said: "There is nothing worse than having to pretend that you love a present that you really hate. For a fail-safe gift, something personalised will let the recipient know that they were in your thoughts. For Marmite fans, our personalised jars make the perfect present and can be conveniently purchased online."

Purchase a personalised 250g glass jars for friends and family, via the Marmite website at social.marmite.co.uk for GBP4.99. Orders to be placed by 15th December for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

TOP 30 MOST HATED CHRISTMAS PRESENTS

1. A pair of slippers

2. Second-hand clothing

3. An autobiography of someone I don't like

4. A workout DVD

5. A hand-made gift like jam or chutney

6. Sexy underwear from my other half

7. A hairbrush

8. An olive oil and balsamic vinegar set

9. Thermals

10. Underwear from a boss

11. Novelty apron

12. An opened box of chocolates

13. A mop and bucket

14. A dead plant

15. A Christmas hamper from the PREVIOUS year

16. Mouthwash

17. Chocolate body paint

18. A naughty calendar

19. Slimming pants

20. A dustpan and brush

21. A coffee mug stolen from a well-known coffee chain

22. A vacuum cleaner

23. A new broom

24. A gym membership

25. Maternity clothes when you weren't pregnant

26. A half drank bottle of wine

27. An expired bank notes

28. A push up bra

29. A basket of fruit 'on the turn'

30. Botox