Bell End residents appeal for new street name

A petition has been launched to change the name of a street after residents described it as "offensive".

People living in Bell End in Rowley Regis, Sandwell, West Midlands, have complained it is one of the rudest street names in England.

The petition has so far attracted 12 signatures after claims that young residents would be bullied at school.

Residents have now called on Sandwell Council to change the name of the street because they have become a "laughing stock".

The road was ranked fourth on a list of the top 15 most rude-sounding street names in the UK in 2014.

The petition page on change.org reads: "As you may be aware, the term 'Bell End' can be seen and used as a rude and/or a offensive word.

"It can affect people including children being bullied and teased at school and generally now become a laughing stock, as seen very recently on Facebook and other social media sites, and it's time for a change."

Stephen Young, 72, of Minge Lane in Worcester, which was also voted one of the rudest-sounding street names, believed the reaction of Bell End residents to be over the top.

He said: "There has been no plan to change the name of our road.

"We have had a problem with people nicking the sign but nobody is that fussed about the name.

"There are no plans to start a petition, people are happy with the name of the road."

Speaking about the plans of residents from Bell End, Mr Young said: "It's a bit silly really. It is a bit over the top."