£26k car could go for pennies in Black Friday auction

One lucky punter could land what's been dubbed the greatest Black Friday deal ever - by driving away a brand new car for as little as a few pennies.
Price comparison site Comparethemarket.com will be auctioning the brand-new black 67-plate £26,490 Nissan Leaf electric car in a live reverse auction.
To be in the running, entrants need to place their bid online via comparethemarket.com (https://www.comparethemarket.com/car-insurance/content/black-friday-reverse-auction/)
The lowest unique bid will win.
The auction starts at 8:00am on Black Friday, 24th November and closes at 5:00pm on 27th November, also known as Cyber Monday.
A winner will be selected on Tuesday 28th November.
The vehicle, which comes with one year's paid road tax, boasts zero emissions and features a digital dashboard with 360 degree vision for easy parking and manoeuvring.
Simon McCulloch, Director at comparethemarket.com said: "Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become mainstays in the shopping calendar, especially when it comes to getting cut-price deals on the latest gadgets.
"With over two million electric cars now on roads across the world, we predict a big future for the industry and want to give one lucky winner the chance to get ahead of the game with their own electric vehicle."
