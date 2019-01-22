Young mum and two children found dead at North West house

Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman and two children were found dead at a house in Little Lever.



Shortly before 3:50pm on Monday 21 January 2019, police were called to a property on Arthur Street to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.



Officers attended the address and sadly found the bodies of a woman, named locally as Tiffany Stevens, believed to be 27, and her daughters Casey, three, and Darcey, one.

Detectives and specialist investigators remain at the scene continuing with their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.



Superintendent Rick Jackson, of GMP’s Bolton borough, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident and we have specialist officers supporting the family at this unimaginably difficult time.



“Our officers will be continuing with enquiries at the scene over the coming days and detectives will be investigating the full circumstances surrounding what happened.



“We are keeping an open mind as to what happened to the woman and her children and the investigation is likely to take some time, however based on what we know so far we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.



“I would urge anyone who knows anything to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency, as your information could be vital to this investigation.”



Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 6777 quoting reference number 1275 of 21/01/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.