A man has been charged after a woman who was suffering an epileptic fit had her phone stolen.



Noel Steadman,46, of no fixed address has been charged with theft.



He remains in custody and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).



Shortly after 12.45am on Thursday 21 March 2019, a woman reported that she had her phone stolen as she was suffering from an epileptic fit on Portland Street in the city centre.