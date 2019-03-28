Family pay tribute to teenage cyclist who died on his 15th birthday

The family of a teenage cyclist who died on his 15th birthday following a serious collision has paid tribute to him.

Louis White from Rochdale has died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries when his bicycle collided with a car in Milnrow Road on Monday night.

In a statement his grieving family describe Louis as a loving son, brother and grandson:

“Louis had a zest for life and his smile could light up a room. He loved to play football and had big dreams of turning professional.

“We have lost an amazing young man, tragically on his 15th birthday. We will love you forever and miss you for longer.”

Greater Manchester Police are appealing for witnesses after the teenager’s bicycle collided with a black VW Golf on Milnrow Road, close to the junction with Kathan Close, at around 9pm on Monday night.

The driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police Inspector Danny Byrne, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police, wrongly released that Louis had sadly died. This was incorrect and at that time Louis was still in hospital with his family waiting to undergo an organ donation operation.

“The collision caused Louis head injuries from which he was unable to survive and although Louis’ immediate family and ourselves were aware of this, it was not right to publish that information at that time.

“Louis has now provided his organs to help save the lives of others and I hope his family can take comfort in this and that his legacy may still live on through others.

“I have spoken to Louis’ family and I want to take this opportunity to again say sorry to them for any further heartache and upset this media release caused, at a time when they were going through one of their worst moments.

“I would also like to make a further appeal to anyone who either saw the VW Golf or Louis in the area prior to the collision, the collision itself or believe you may have CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist. Please contact my officers and help us find out exactly what happened Monday evening and get Louis’ family the answers they deserve.

“His family is being supported by specially trained officers and they have asked that everyone now respects their privacy and allows them to grieve their loss in peace.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.