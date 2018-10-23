Bloodied and battered: Have-a-go hero pensioner stopped armed raid

A have-a-go-hero pensioner has told how he was injured as he tackled knife-wielding robbers.

Malc Horrocks was left battered, bleeding but triumphant after seeing off two raiders who tried to hold up a shop in Wigan at 5.35am yesterday.

The 73-year-old “paper lad” had already sorted out the morning dailies and popped out of the shop, when he spotted two men in what he thought were Halloween costumes as he returned.

But then he heard a scream from a female worker inside and he found the intruders, one armed with the knife.

He ran out and told hisfriend to stab Mr Horrocks.

The grandfather-of-four said: “He ran past me with this machete or whatever it was. The other guy decided to come at me. He was raining blows on me and I was trying to rain blows on him.

“I managed to get him out of the shop. As I got him out, I managed to shut the door.”

The robbers, who were heard driving off in a car, stole cigarettes but failed to get into the till.

Mr Horrocks said: “It was a big shock. You don’t think this will happen.”

Blood was pouring from a head wound he believes may have been caused by the knife handle and he was taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment.

Mr Horrocks needed seven staples in his head and said the hospital staff were “brilliant”.

He said: “I’m fine, apart from these staples in my head. I have a black eye and a cut elbow, but I’m OK.”

Mr Horrocks said it was not in his nature to stand by while the shop was raided but admitted his family was concerned about him stepping in.

He said: “You don’t think about getting hurt, you just do what you do. I’m glad I did something, but I’m just sorry I didn’t hit them properly.”

The shop was open for business as usual later in the morning and despite his injuries, Mr Horrocks planned to return to work this morning.

“They’re not going to stop me. That’s like waving the white flag,” he said.

Det Con Paul Sumner said: “It is completely unacceptable that hard-working people should face this kind of ordeal when they are at work earning an honest living.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues to establish exactly what happened and find the men responsible.”

One of the men was described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, of skinny build and wearing a black hooded top with yellow edging.

His accomplice was white, of skinny build, wearing grey jeans and a scarf around his head.

Anyone with details should call police on 0161 856 2984 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.