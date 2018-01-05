Appeal after mum and children racially abused at shopping centre

Police are appealing for help after a mother and her children were racially abused while shopping.

The 34-year-old woman and her five children, aged five to 13, had been shopping at the Trafford Centre on Friday, November 10.

They stopped to visit a singing Christmas tree near John Lewis at 6.40pm, when they were approached by a woman who started shouting at them and hurled racial abuse at the mother.

As the mother and her children walked away, towards Peel Avenue, the woman followed them and continued to shout abuse, before spitting at the 11-year-old child.

A hate crime investigation was launched at the time and officers are now appealing for help to identify a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Ian Underhill said: “Nobody should be subject to the tirade of abuse that this mother and her children had to endure while they were enjoying the day together.

“We have released an image of a woman we wish to speak to in connection with this incident and are asking for anyone who can help identify her, to please get in touch.

“Hate crime is, without question, something that will never be tolerated in Greater Manchester and I’d encourage anyone who saw something that could help with our investigation, share this with police as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7662 or 101, quoting incident 2230 of November 10.

Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.