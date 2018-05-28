Night of grappling for charity in memory of Dom

Grappling fans will once again gather for a leading mental health charity on a night to remember a wrestler trained in the borough.



Grand Pro Wrestling, based in Hindley, is staging its annual memorial night of bouts for Dom Travis to raise money for Mind.

Other news: Police search for missing man



Popular fighter Dom was just 31 when he died in 2012, and the promotion at The Rose Club will once again welcome fans and wrestlers from far and wide to remember him.

The event on Friday will also be a double commemoration as it remembers Kris Travis, who was not related to Dom, who sadly lost his battle with stomach cancer in 2016.

The night is in aid of Mind, and Grand Pro Wrestling is keen to get the messages out about mental illness, which is the single biggest killer of men under 45.

Grand Pro Wrestling media officer Kevin Moss said: “Dom was highly respected by fans and peers alike and wrestlers and fans from around the UK will be heading to Wigan to be a part of this event.

“Proceeds from the event will be donated to Mind in Dom’s honour. Mind is Grand Pro Wrestling’s chosen charity and is very close to the hearts of wrestlers and staff for the outstanding work that it does for people battling mental health issues.

“The 2017 event A Night to Remember was a huge success and 2018 looks to be even bigger.”

The memorial grappling night has attracted a high-profile line-up including Tyldesley’s Ashton Smith, who will appear at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall in a UK tournament organised by US mega-promotion World Wrestling Entertainment (WWL)

Other WWE UK participants and stars of ITV’s recent World of Sport wrestling re-boot will also be taking part.

In addition, fans can enjoy a battle of the borough as Leigh’s Joey Hayes and Standish’s Danny Hope go head-to-head in the ring.

Grand Pro Wrestling’s show A Night to Remember in honour of Dom Travis raising money for Mind is at The Rose Club in Hindley on Friday June 1.

Doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are available now at £8 or £28 for a family ticket and on the night will be £9.50 or £29 for families.

Book now by ringing the box office hotline on 07703 312146 or visiting www.grandprowrestling.co.uk/shop

