New Year bus fares rise confirmed by operator

One of Wigan’s main bus operators says fares will be rising from January 2.

Stagecoach is revising a number of its adult and child single fares in the New Year, it has been confirmed.

Bosses at the firm, which runs popular services including the 658 from Wigan to Leigh, say the Wigan Day Rider and Wigan Seven Day tickets will remain unaffected though.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We are revising the cost of some of our fares from January 2.

“We are making our single fares easier for customers, by having less price bands.

“This means the majority of our most popular journeys will stay the same price or be cheaper.

“Some of our single journeys will see an increase of up to 30p, and up to 10p on child and concession fares. Our day, seven day and longer-term tickets will also increase.

“We appreciate that any price increases are unwelcome for customers. We work hard to provide good value for money fares and tickets that continue to offer the best value travel option in Greater Manchester.”

Bus chiefs say their £2 single fare offer, between 7pm and midnight, will remain in operation. The £1 fare for dogs is now being extended to cover all day.

And they insist tickets can still be bought cheaper via their own app.

School fares, for services contracted by Transport for Greater Manchester, are also said to be unaffected.

For example adult single fares between £1.30 and £1.60 will now be £1.50 across the board. But £3.30 to £3.40 fares will now be £3.50.

Children’s fares, by comparison for the lowest bracket, would see a 60p to 80p ticket revised to 70p.

The £1.70 adult fare, which operates in Wigan, is being revised to £1.80, or 90p for concessions.

No plans have been announced for fare increases so far by another other public transport operator, including Arriva and Atherton-based Diamond North West.

Earlier this week Arriva and the unions confirmed a pay deal to avert strikes through December.