New operator for borough pool announced

Wigan Council has announced that Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles will take over temporary management of Hindley Pool.



The community pool shut its door in early September, much to the shock of patrons and staff, who were told it would no longer be run by community group Hindley Phoenix.

Related: Shock closure of borough swimming pool



The pool was legally transferred back to Wigan Council on Tuesday September 18.

The charitable trust will open the pool and manage it on a temporary basis while a formal management agreement is put in place.

Hindley Phoenix, a community group, had been running the pool since 2013 but the group disbanded early in September and insolvency practitioners called in.

Leader of the council, Cllr David Molyneux, said: “The good news for residents is the pool will be reopened and as Inspiring healthy lifestyles already manage the majority of our leisure services in Wigan and Leigh they are ready to move in and start operating.

“As part of the Deal, we’re committed to supporting people to live healthier, happier lives and we will be investing in Hindley Pool and adding to the wonderful leisure offer we have in the borough.”

Managing Director of Inspiring healthy lifestyles Pete Burt said: “We are delighted to be appointed as the new operators of Hindley Pool and look forward to the agreement being finalised.

“In the meantime we’re putting together an exciting programme which will see an increase in the amount of time people can access the pool for casual swimming, there will also be more classes available on our Learn To Swim programme and we’ll also be accommodating more club swimming as well as current school bookings.

“We already manage Hindley Leisure Centre which means pool users and gym users will get greater opportunities to access health and fitness opportunities at both sites.”

Now that the lease has been returned to Wigan Council as part of the legal process Inspiring healthy lifestyles will be legally entitled enter the premises and take a view on the condition of the facility and calculate how long any required maintenance will take to re-open Hindley Pool safely for customers to enjoy.

Mr Burt added: “We know how highly the local community value their swimming pool and we’ll work round the clock to open it at the earliest possible opportunity.”