New joined-up health care era for borough

A bid to improve borough health and social care and make them more efficient has led to an unprecedented union.

It will see Wigan Council’s chief executive Donna Hall take control of a single commissioning hub for hospital, mental health and community healthcare.

Other news: Call to hasten hospice help





So while remaining the local authority’s boss she now also becomes the new accountable officer for Wigan Borough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) too.

The council and CCG budgets will be pooled and a joint commissioning committee will oversee its spending.

The committee will comprise politicians, clinicians and staff from both organisations aiming to ensure money is spent as effectively as possible.

Following the £6bn devolution of health and social care in 2016, each Greater Manchester’s borough was tasked with producing a local plan to improve residents’ health and make services more joined up.

An important part of the plan is to bring together leaders from organisations with responsibility for commissioning health and care services to do so in a joined up way.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “Donna’s appointment is a major step towards our vision of transforming local services and providing high quality, sustainable services that meet the needs of our residents through The Deal.

“The long-term health and well-being of residents will only be improved if organisations and individuals work together.

“We’re already seeing some really positive results of this kind of joined-up working between adult social care services and community nursing and with GP clusters, and across the borough where public services like the police, health and council are working together under one roof to solve some of the local issues.

“To support the providers of services working together it is really important that commissioning of these services is also joined up as much as possible.”