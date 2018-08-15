New fishing shop is angling for success

When Michael Roberts decided to open a new fishing tackle shop, there was only one name he was ever going to call it.



His dad Terry Roberts spent years working in the fishing industry, but had to take time off after being diagnosed with cancer. But now he is back behind the counter at a new shop opened by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Sara and named in his honour.

Terry’s Tackle And Bait opened last month on Golborne Enterprise Park.

Terry, 62, was the manager of a fishing tackle shop in Leigh before being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma 10 years ago.

He had a tumour removed from his neck and discovered the cancer had spread through his body. He now walks with a crutch and takes 30 tablets every day.

But after undergoing treatment, Terry has been in remission for eight years, and is delighted to be at work in the shop.

“I absolutely love being in the shop, I have always been a fisherman, since I was a little lad.”