National awards for Leigh’s sporty school

A Leigh primary school has received a national sports award after seeing a large increase in the number of pupils taking up sport.

St Gabriel’s Catholic Primary School, in Higher Folds, was awarded the Gold School Games Mark Award for the amazing rise in youngsters getting involved in school sports events.

The award is a Government-led scheme which was launched in 2012. Facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust, it serves to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into the community.

Other news: Late mum Laura inspires double charity initiative



Participating in the process allows schools to evaluate their PE provision, and assists them in developing an action plan for future progress.

Pupils from the school rubbed shoulders with Olympian Beth Tweddle as they received the school’s award at Lowton High School.

Achievements throughout the year which earned St Gabriel’s the coveted award included more children attending its after-school clubs, including many who initially lacked enough confidence to compete.

The school also saw an increase in the number of children becoming volunteer coaches and play leaders and developed a well-established sports council.

Having been bestowed with the award, St Gabriel’s will be able to use the School Games Mark logo on all correspondence, letterheads and on its website, and will be able to proudly display a certificate throughout the school building.

The school’s PE co-ordinator Mrs Fox said: “With an increased number of young people competing in local inter-schools competitions this year, we are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible.

“As part of our application, we were asked to fulfil criteria in the areas of participation, competition, workforce and clubs.

“We are pleased that the hard work of everyone at our school has been rewarded this year.”

Find out more about the scheme and how to apply here