Name at the show is Bond, James Bond...

An actor and playwright is returning to the borough after nearly three decades with a show that will leave audiences shaken not stirred.

Brian Gorman is performing his solo trip trough the films of 007 One Man Bond: Every Bond Film In 60 Minutes at The Way Theatre/Studio in Atherton this weekend.

The production, which sees Brian take on around 150 characters including every version of 007 brought to life by actors from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, will be the first time he has performed in the borough since around 1990.

And the actor, writer for stage and graphic novelist who was brought up in the Norley area of Wigan says the area has special resonance for him.

Brian said: “It’s brilliant to be performing in Atherton. In 1986 I was outside Leigh Library waiting for a blind date with a woman who would turn out to be my wife.

“She actually lived in Atherton, although the relationship didn’t work out in the end. My brother also lives in Leigh and he is also a massive Bond fan.

“It’s bringing things full circle because I spent my childhood in the borough reading all the Bond novels and watching all the films.

“My brother and I also used to make ur own little short films where we would make up crazy car chases. We only had one Mini which a friend was driving and then had to use some amazing editing on Super 8 film to make it look like more than one car was chasing around.

“Now, 30-odd years later, I get to come back to the borough getting paid to be a kid again on stage.”

Brian has performed his Bond show, which includes all the familiar characters like Q, M and Moneypenny as well as a host of villains including Scaramanga, Jaws, Blofeld, Goldfinger and Dr No, in locations including the home of Bond on screen Pinewood Studios.

He admits that the current realistic all-action era of the secret agent’s adventures presents a particular challenge to bring to life on a stage with just him and a few props.

Brian said: “The Daniel Craig bits are hard because it all becomes a bit energetic and violent. There’s a lot of jumping about which at the age of 54 is a challenge.”

The one-man Bond show is being performed at a fairly new venue in Atherton and Brian hopes the show will be the first of many appearances in the borough.

The production has also seen Brian nominated for the Guinness Book of Records in the category Most Roles Played In A Stage Show.

One Man Bond: Every Bond Film In 60 Minutes, by Brian Gorman, is on at The Way Theatre/Studio in Atherton on Saturday September 1 at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 and £8 for concessions. Search Eventbrite for booking information.