Murder probe launched after man is found dead

A murder investigation is under way after the death of a man in the borough.



Police went to a property on Atherton Road, Hindley, after receiving a report with concerns for the welfare of a man shortly after 1pm on Monday.

They found the body of a man believed to be in his 40s.

A 48-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody for questioning.

Police are investigating what happened and want to hear from anyone with information.

Det Insp Graham Clare, from Greater Manchester Police's Wigan division, said: “Our investigation is currently in its very early stages and we are working to establish the exact circumstances that have led to this man’s death.

“We have specially trained officers supporting the man’s family at this unimaginably difficult time and our thoughts remain with them.

“I would urge anyone that has any information that could assist our investigation to please call police as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 7292, quoting incident 983 of May 14, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.