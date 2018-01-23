Murder accused in crown court after Hindley pub death

A Hindley man accused of murder has appeared before a crown court judge.



Craig Cropper, 29, of Arundel Street, Hindley, has been charged with murdering Nicholas Sullivan on Saturday.

The Georgia Brown pub

His case was first heard at Wigan And Leigh Magistrates' Court on Monday, before being sent to Manchester Crown Court, at Crown Square, on Tuesday morning.

Cropper appeared via video-link from Forest Bank Prison for the hearing before Judge David Stockdale QC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester.

The case was adjourned until Monday, April 16 for a pre-trial hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Cropper was remanded in custody until that hearing.

Police were called to the Georgia Brown pub, on Market Street, Hindley shortly after 11.30pm on Saturday to reports that a man had been assaulted.

First aid was given at the scene and the man was taken to hospital, but he died.

He has been named locally as Nick Sullivan, 51, who was known to many by his nickname "Baggo".

