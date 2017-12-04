Mum's tribute to 'amazing boy' Tyler

A teenage boy who was left fighting for his life following a shock brain tumour diagnosis, has died.



Tyler Yates died peacefully at home after he was left unresponsive by a seizure, brought on by his tumours last week.

He had been sent home from hospital after doctors revealed they could not do anymore to help him, and spent his final days being visited by family and friends.

The 13-year-old had been battling tumours since he was just one-year-old, and despite continuous treatment, the tumours continued to grow throughout his short life.

But his condition took a turn for the worse earlier this year when doctors discovered yet another tumour.

Tyler’s mum Pam broke the heartbreaking news on the Facebook page Tyler’s Fight Club, which had been set up to chronicle the Leigh schoolboy’s brave battle.

She wrote: “Today our amazing boy gained his angel wings. He was at home with me and Alex and passed away peacefully.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect child who is loved by everyone who has met him and will leave a massive hole in so many lives.

“Sleep tight baby boy. We will love you always and forever Tyler Ryan.”

Tyler touched the hearts of Wiganers after his family launched a campaign to raise £100,000 to send him abroad for life-changing treatment.

Many residents generously donated their time and efforts to the cause, including Pam’s colleagues at Contour hair salon, who provided a boost to the appeal when they took part in the inaugural Leigh 10k in August.

Over £12,000 was raised to send Tyler to America for treatment, sadly something which never came to pass.