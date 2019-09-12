MPs join rehab staff as they go on strike in Wigan and Leigh

Two of the borough's MPs are joining drug and alcohol support workers today as they continue to take industrial action.

Lisa Nandy and Jo Platt, who represent Wigan and Leigh respectively, are giving their support to Addaction staff on strike in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The employees are waving placards and flags on picket lines outside Coops Building, on Dorning Street, Wigan and Kennedy House, on Brunswick Avenue, Leigh.

Today is the second of two days of strike action by 31 drug and alcohol support staff who are members of trade union Unison.

They have downed tools for the second time - following strike action last month - in a row over the national charity failing to honour agreements to match NHS pay rises for the same jobs.