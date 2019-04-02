MP criticises police over failure to investigate mum's complaint over her baby's body parts being kept

An MP has criticised as “absolutely appalling” the police’s failure to investigate a mum’s complaints over her baby daughter’s body parts being kept.

Janine Aldridge, from Atherton, had to hold three funerals for her daughter Leah after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) kept discovering human tissue and organ samples had been retained.

Chris Green, who represents Bolton West in parliament, has now raised the case once more in the House of Commons after it was revealed GMP has still not investigated.

That is despite Ms Aldridge seeing the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham about the issue after Mr Green wrote to him.

Mr Green asked the minister of state for policing: “I was recently disappointed to receive a letter from the chief constable of GMP, which indicated that they have not undertaken a formal investigation into her complaint and were unaware that this was expected, despite Ms Aldridge meeting with the Mayor and his deputy.

“Would my right honourable friend urgently investigate this matter, to ensure that the Aldridge family have the confidence that they have finally laid Leah to rest and ensure that this never happens again?”

And following his question Mr Green gave a scathing verdict of the mix-up in not pursuing Ms Aldridge’s concerns.

He said: “It is clear that there has been a significant lack of communication between the mayor of Greater Manchester and GMP, which has led to Ms Aldridge’s complaint not being investigated, contrary to her instruction.

“This is absolutely appalling, and I will continue to work on the behalf of Ms Aldridge and her family to ensure that she gets the answers she needs to bring this awful ordeal to an end.”

Mr Green says Ms Aldridge still has no confidence that all of her daughter’s organs have been accounted for.

Leah died in 2002 but further funerals have had to be held in the past two years for her after police found they had retained samples, despite previously having reassured Ms Aldridge they had not kept any.

Mr Green says as many as 180 families in Greater Manchester could be affected by similar cases.