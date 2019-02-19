Motorcyclist left fighting for life after collision

A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car at a busy junction.



Shortly before 6.40pm yesterday (Monday 18 February 2019), police were called to reports that a black Honda motorbike had collided with a white Renault Megane on Wigan Road at the junction with Hulme Road.



Emergency services attended and the 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.



Two women – aged 34 and 47 – who had been in the Renault were also taken to hospital for treatment for neck injuries. They have since been released and are recovering at home.



Wigan Road was closed while investigative work was carried out.



No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.



Police Constable Paul Joynson, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A man is currently fighting for his life following this collision and we’re doing all we can to support his family at this incredibly difficult time.



“My thoughts are also with the two women who required hospital treatment and I wish them a speedy recovery.



“We’re working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to this collision, which happened at a relatively busy time of the evening and I’m appealing to any witnesses or anyone with any information or dash-cam footage to please get in touch.”



Anyone with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.