Motorcyclist and pedestrian 'seriously injured' after collision

A motorcycle has struck a pedestrian on a busy main road, leaving both seriously injured.



The incident occured in Market Street, Leigh, shortly before 2.20pm this afternoon (Monday, September 10). Police report that the motorcyclist and pedestrian, who are both male, have suffered serious injuries.

Three ambulances and a rapid response team were called to the incident, as was the North West Air Ambulance, which was not required.

Both men are confirmed to have suffered "major trauma" in the collision, including head injuries and breathing difficulties.

They were taken to Salford Royal Hospital.

The road has been closed while investigations into the incident are conducted.