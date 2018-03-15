Motivational methods to keep going and achieve your fitness goals

Our fitness expert, The Colonel, gives some tips to help keep you motivated...

For most people it’s common knowledge that in order to lead a healthy lifestyle you must indulge in some form of physical exercise.

READ MORE: Bounce back to fitness after the winter break...

https://www.wigantoday.net/news/get-running-ready-after-the-winter-lull-1-9053237



More often than not people use exercise as a tool to improve some aspect of their self-appearance. However, what may not be common knowledge about exercise is that this single-minded mentality isn’t always enough.

Only 7% of the UK population currently have gym memberships and nearly 80% of new sign-ups quit or stop going after 24 weeks, proving some people need more to stay motivated.

However, most reasons for this lack of motivation relate to boredom, laziness and finances and all three areas can easily be combated to get people back in the gym, and back exercising regularly.

Rewards: Sometimes there is nothing worse than giving your all and working hard yet receiving nothing for all your effort. Therefore, extrinsic rewards can really help with your motivation. For example, when achieving weight loss goals, you can buy new clothes which act as a reminder for what you’ve achieved and overcome.

Buddying up: This can be one of the most useful motivational tools at everyone’s disposal. Working out with others usually motivates in many different ways.

Firstly attending, you don’t want to be the one who lets the other down. Secondly, going with friends adds competition, pushing both of your limits to the max and making you try new things.

Low cost gyms: Last but not least is finances. Many people will lose motivation when they see big price tags that come with the gym package, however with low cost gyms (such as Xercise4Less) across the country it means people who are money motivated can now be health motivated as well.